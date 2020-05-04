Mexico City.- After asking the population to give “the last tug”, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that despite the tragedy, the pain, we were lucky that this pandemic arose in China and first impacted Europe, which allowed Mexico time to prepare, otherwise it would have been more difficult, although nobody imagined what was going to happen.

“We have infrastructure, there are hospitals, beds, fans, specialists, doctors, nurses, sufficient in what has to do with the health sector,” said the president when announcing the start of Plan DN III and the Marine Plan.

From the outset, he thanked the doctors, the nurses in these difficult times, for how they are working relentlessly, without rest, showing their deep love for their neighbor, saving lives.

He affirmed that until now the government has not been exceeded, because fortunately there are enough supplies to care for the sick and the capacity for care is still being expanded.

“Although we have been preparing for a long time, today we are going to begin with the application of the DN-III Plan of the Ministry of Defense and with the application of the Marine Plan of the Ministry of the Navy to reinforce the entire strategy that is being applied to face the coronavirus pandemic ”.

Plan DN III will be applied from the start in six states where special attention is being given because it is where the greatest number of infections occur, this is Quintana Roo, Tabasco, the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Sinaloa and Baja California.

“We have already talked about how the health system was, the public health system was in ruins and this allowed us to prepare and improve the entire public health system.”

But also another positive element is that the epidemic in Mexico is not expressing itself in its critical manifestation in a uniform way, that is, it is not evenly affecting the entire country in the critical part, it is hitting more in these mentioned entities, but attention will be expanded to the rest of the country, he said.

So, now we are going to attend to the most affected entities, without neglecting the rest of the country; But for hospitalization, for intensive therapy, for the use of equipment such as ventilators, to have specialists, it is very important that things are happening in our country like this, he said.

Most important of all is preventive, staying home, he said.

Little is missing, the light is already seen at the end of the tunnel, he said, noting that it may last only this month, even in some places of low or no incidence, the return to normal little by little, carefully, with sanitary measures, will be from June 17 and 1.

So there is certainty that we are doing well despite the tragedy and we are going to give the final tug, that we stay at home, that we take care of ourselves to get ahead, because now what scientists are showing, what mathematicians have projected in terms of cases of infected and hospitalization, we go according to that.

