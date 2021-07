. Agency

Isabel Rodríguez leaves the Puertollano mayor’s office “to serve Spain”

Puertollano (Ciudad Real), Jul 11 ​​. .- Isabel Rodríguez, the new Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, has resigned as mayor of Puertollano in an urgent plenary session held this Sunday at the City Hall, where she has indicated that she is leaving the mayor’s office “to serve Spain, knowing that by contributing to our country I will also be helping our city”, he assured.