PLAKATA: this was the monstrous first home run of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2021



The season looks gigantic for Vladi Jr.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Plakata. This is what the Toronto Blue Jays call the full-lap hits of the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This Sunday they said it for the first time: the “K” punished his compatriot Domingo German and he led the Canadians to win this season’s inaugural series, over the Yankees.

The launch of German was in the entire area of ​​power of Guerrero, which since he swung he knew the ball would not return to the field of play. It was an experienced baseball homerun: towards the opposite band, without rushing. Hit at the right time and with an extension of arms that says it all. That was how he opened the second inning and also the score.

💥 Ready for year 3 💥 Our first #PLAKATA of the season! pic.twitter.com/i3xJemJbEK – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 4, 2021

Details of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s first home run

The first full-return hit of 2021 from the promising youngster who steals the spotlight of the baseball world was special: shot out at 106.9 miles per hour and traveled 380 feet.

The first of many home runs for Vladimir Guerrero Jr this season .: – 106.9 MPH Exit Velocity.

– 23 degree Launch Angle.

– 380 feet. #BlueJays #MLB pic.twitter.com/aZj8hGgAh6 – Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) April 4, 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has started the season well: 3 hits in 9 at-bats (.333), plus home run he hit to close out the weekend. He hit in each of the three games he played at Yankee Stadium. In addition, he received a couple of tickets on Opening Day. Toronto ranks him fifth, in the middle of the lineup, and they expect a lot from him.