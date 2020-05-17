A group of south american lizards threatens the population of Florida, because the animals settled in this place after being brought to United States as pets.

The alligator lizards they can grow up to 1.2 meters long and now pose a threat to the southern united states, as revealed by new research.

2020 is everything 2012 was supposed to be: we’ve got a pandemic, ‘murder hornets’, & now giant insatiable lizards! The Argentine black-and-white tegu is on the rise in Florida & Georgia, & officials are concerned because they eat anything & thus pose a threat to native species pic.twitter.com/poiq0aLwZz – RT (@RT_com) May 15, 2020

Animals, also known as Tegu lizards (Salvator merianae) they live in two large colonies in Florida, but they could expand their territory from the states of North and South Carolina, to the center of Texas, as stated in the study published in the scientific journal Nature.

“They are voracious, omnivorous, they can live in a variety of habitats, but we cannot know what will happen or how intense this invasion will be until the effects are upon us.”

This is what he said Lee Fitzgerald, professor at Texas A&M University and co-author of the study.

Invasive tegu lizards ‘should be shot on sight’ if seen in Georgia, wildlife group says https://t.co/ng1m8h8tzV pic.twitter.com/6B05YwwwNb – #TheVoiceOfReason (@saviolagodwyn) May 15, 2020

Fitzgerald said it could take years for the Tegu lizards they become a threat to all the states mentioned, but the population of these animals increases every time they are abandoned by their owners who can no longer take care of them.

At the moment there are no precise estimates on the number of Tegu lizards in United States, but in South America, from where they originate, the animals extend to the east of the Andes.

Why might they become a threat to the United States?

Due to their strong jaws and tails that can hit like a weapon, this type of lizards They devour the eggs of alligators and birds that nest on the ground. Reptiles also like insects, fruits, and birds.

Who have Tegu lizards As pets they are described as calm animals that enjoy sunbathing. They are not picky about what they eat. Sometimes they can be irritating and difficult to manage.

Truth America ”Act Now use National Guard now eradicate these Tegu lizards the live 15 to 20 years carry Salmonella, imagine as many lizards as there are Feral Hogs 6.2 Million. Trump wants to send 15,000 troops to the borders but none to eradicate threat before it festers https://t.co/WTp7p3Eznz – Ralph L Campbell (@ RalphLCampbell1) May 14, 2020

In Florida, local wild populations of Tegu lizards are located in at least two counties, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough, while there have been sightings in other parts of the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

