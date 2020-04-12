Almost all stores are closed, except for grocery stores, pharmacies and other basic businesses.

In certain countries, open flower shops.

Emergencies need flowers.

But nothing of beauty: flowers are for the dead.

Those who no longer see or smell.

The dead can no longer catch the love of the living, someone says.

Don’t forget about beauty, never, ”says another friend, with a sloppy beard and a crooked shirt.

At funerals flowers are not aesthetic, but useful.

They are not pretty, they work.

I am a human being, the posters said that some blacks, in the 60s of the 20th century, wore around their necks.

Imagine thousands of people on the street with that poster in 2020.

“The United States reaches a new record for fatalities. The dead already exceed those caused by September 11.”

On the other side of the window, they tell me that a neighbor has the Bible in his hand, or the Bible has his neighbor in his hand.

Because, speaking to the Bible, that neighbor says: I am in your hands!

Courage, Jerusalem! He who gave you the name will comfort you.

“Child victims of abuse stopped receiving routine visits from social workers.”

“Risk of escape or abuse increases in shelters.”

“Car buying plummeted by more than 50% in March”

A synthesis expression for death: the jobs are over.

“The passion for consumer objects must be replaced by the passion for common affairs.”

Cornelius Castoriadis, old interview.

For the first time on the world map: bottom to top, left to right, a common issue.

Information as an object of the hungry.

An anxious consumption, how many dead?

Care with the feet, with the shoes, with the pants, with the shirt, with the skirt, with the clothes, with the socks, with the gloves, with the hands, with the mouth, with the eyes and the hair.

The crocodile can go many months without eating.

“Russia sent medical cargo to the United States.”

Suddenly, the consciousness of the hands.

These have existed much more for a few weeks.

Care with hands that touch things.

An artisan before legumes, washing them, disinfecting them.

Attention directed at things.

All things shine, sometimes with a dangerous glow.

Everything is existing with more force.

Food and objects.

Hygiene regarding things and regarding the body itself.

The body that has become sacred again.

That which has to be protected.

I have a collection that I call the city of the world.

Miniatures of houses and buildings from different cities.

Imagine that the world could be packed, as in moving.

For most people, the exterior is kept in a cellar.

A verse: “I wait for God with gluttony”.

Rimbaud and syphilis around.

Diseases change their names, maybe it’s a disguise.

A friend from Spain, a translator, tells me that a friend of his is in intensive care.

He is 51 years old and has no underlying disease.

Speeches, cover your ears with your hands.

“Certain spirits are trains so fast that we don’t have time to see that they are empty.”

It is necessary to make the train stop.

With a sock in his mouth, Rome appears.

Shepherd of lost objects.

Jeri sees, amazed, what she saw five minutes ago, amazed.

She is fascinated with shadows.

I close my coat, it rains too much.

Sometimes even the besieged army is glad they can’t get out.

Learn to lose, day after day.