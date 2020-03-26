This 2020 aims to be one of the most important years in terms of mobile video games, as the arrival of great sagas and titles to Android and iOS devices like Devil immortal or Crash Bandicoot. Even GWENT, the official card game from The Witcher, can now be downloaded on Android. However, there is a game, which has its time, which perfectly shows what is being lived today with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Is about Plague Inc., a title that mixes strategy and simulation whose objective is none other than to infect the world with a virus. A pathogen just infected Patient Zero, and the mission of the players is to extinguish humanity by spreading a lethal epidemic while sabotaging the efforts of the population to combat it. However, now Plague Inc. adds a game mode that allows save the world from the pandemic of a deadly virus. That is, as indicated by Ndemic Creations, those responsible for the game, in an official statement, now the tortilla is turned around, since with this game mode the objective is to save humanity and not extinguish it.

A game mode that comes with new title update, which will be completely free for players during the coronavirus quarantine. In this modality the players will have to balance managing disease progression and driving health systems, as well as controlling the actions of the real world, such as quarantine, social distancing and the closure of public services. A game mode that the study is developing with the help of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), and more organizations.

Plague Inc. donates $ 250,000 to fight coronavirus

In the same statement, Ndemic Creations, creators of Plague Inc have confirmed that, on behalf of their players, they have made a donation of $ 250,000 to fight the coronavirus, which will be divided between the Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics (CEPI) and the Solidarity Response Fund to COVID-19 of the World Health Organization. They even encourage anyone to donate to that fund.

The study also clarifies that since the new coronavirus outbreak was first detected, they have been working very hard. to support global crisis response efforts and keep Plague Inc. players informed of the unfolding situation. “Eight years ago – when the game came out – I never imagined that the real world would look like a Plague Inc. game. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them overcome a real pandemic. We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of WHO and CEPI as they work to find a vaccine for COVID-19“Said James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc.

For his part, Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, assured that they are “delighted that Ndemic Creations has contributed so generously to our crucial work in vaccine development, especially when facing the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. Games have an important role to play raise awareness of the challenges facing the world today. Only through a concerted global response, with the private sector working alongside governments and philanthropies, pooling resources and experience, can we hope to stop such emerging epidemic threats. ”

