The franchises of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star wars They currently belong to Disney but despite this, they are very different from each other, while on the one hand it shows us superheroes on earth and some from space, the other shows us a battle between good and evil in very distant galaxies. of the earth, but it seems that these two franchises have something in common, the end of two of the most remembered battles, on the one hand in New York and on the other in Naboo, since the end of ‘The avengers‘ and ‘The Phantom Menace’ It’s similar.

After the success of the original Star Wars trilogy, LucasFilm He sought to revive the franchise with a trilogy that would be located prior to the films already made, the first being ‘The Phantom Menace’ 1999, which had a medium reception both by criticism by the audience, as it was not at the level of its predecessors.

Although these two films seem very different, the end of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘The Phantom Menace’ is similar and seems like a type of tribute to this galaxy very far away, because in the Star Wars production we can see that the race of the Gungan they have a battle against some androids on the planet NabooWhile other characters are waging a battle in space and after blowing up a ship, the Naboo droids go offline just as it appeared to have won the battle.

In the case of ‘The Avengers’ we see almost exactly the same, since these heroes are being overwhelmed by the army Chitauri and after launching a missile at their ship, these characters disconnect, without explaining if they are some type of androids, since it does not make much sense if they are living beings.

Apparently these endings are very similar, if not almost plagiarism, but since both franchises belong to Disney, perhaps we will never see any kind of demand to copy this end that, although epic in the case of the crossover from Marvel Studios, was not very original.