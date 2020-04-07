Since Alex Steinweiss invented the art of record covers in 1947 as a method of replacing thick gray covers, we have been able to enjoy incredible arts that embellish music from all genres. And despite the fact that the disks ‘in physical format’ continue to sweat the fat drop as they are less and less made up, the whole visual question is still present, from the arts for the covers, to the graphic identity of each bands.

Music has given us great artists and bands and countless records that are sometimes taken as a reference or inspiration for other musicians and artists. This is why we set about finding similarities between covers.

Would you take it as plagiarism or inspiration? Check the following list:

By: Fátima Albarrán