This Monday, the Rams from Los Angeles presented their new logo, controversial in social networks, and… plagiarized? The shield of the Californian franchise of the NFL reflects that of Angelo State University, an NCAA Division II program of football and other sports.

Some users on social networks noticed the similarity of the images and soon pointed to the team.

Angelo State’s mascot is also a ram and the colors are very similar, as is the similar multi-colored horn at the end of the logo text.

The Rams uniforms will be released in April and for the 2020 season of the NFL, stadium.

