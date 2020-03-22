Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

The entire planet is on health alert for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has continued to spread throughout the territory. In our country the 28,000 cases of infection, with 1,756 people dead and 2,575 patients recovered. Among those affected there are countless known faces and the last one to announce that it has tested positive for the virus is the renowned tenor Plácido Domingo. The artist himself has been in charge of giving the news in an extensive statement that he has made public on his social networks. In the text has made it clear that it is in perfect condition and she has taken the opportunity to ask everyone to be responsible for keeping them at home.

The tenor Plácido Domingo

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus. My family and I we are in self isolation for as long as it is considered necessary doctor. Currently we are all in good health, but I experienced fever and cough symptoms, therefore deciding to be tested and the result turned positive, “begins Plácido Domingo in the text published on his official Facebook profile.”I beg you all to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least 6 meters away from others, doing everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading and please, especially stay home if you can! ”

The tenor is very clear that “together we can fight this virus and stop the current global crisis, so we hope to return to our normal daily lives very soon.” Finally, and like everyone, asks “please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations to stay safe and protect not only yourselves but our entire community. “The message has been received by all your fans with a wave of expressions of affection and support for this complicated health situation that the artist is now facing and that occurs after the Great controversy surrounding him after being accused of sexual harassment of 11 people.

Other known faces

Plácido Domingo joins many other familiar faces that are also fighting the virus. In recent days they have announced that the faces of the world of interpretation have been infected with COVID-19 like the known actor Daniel Dae Kim from the series ‘Hawaii 5.0’ or also from politics such as the former president of the Community of Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre with her husband Fernando Ramírez de Haro or the current president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has tested positive in the midst of managing the crisis that especially affects the autonomous community that she leads. On the other hand, faces like Carlos Falcó or Lorenzo Sanz have not been able to resist the virus and have passed away in the past few days.

