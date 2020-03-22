Placido Domingo says he has a coronavirus

MADRID (AP) – Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo reported Sunday that he has a coronavirus.

The 79-year-old artist made the announcement through his Facebook page.

He added that he is in self-imposed quarantine with his family and that he feels well despite having a fever and cough.

Domingo, one of the world’s most renowned opera singers, has recently been accused of sexual harassment by several women, prompting him to publish an apology and cancel several performances.

Spain is the third most affected by the coronavirus, after Italy and China. In Spain there are 28,572 cases and 1,720 deaths.