Plácido Domingo returns to the Cesky Krumlov International Festival – El Sol de México

Spanish baritone Plácido Domingo will be the star of the opening of the Cesky Krumlov International Music Festival, which is held in the southern Bohemian town from September 4 to 18, sources from the organization report today.

At the opening gala, the Madrid-born, who returns to Krumlov, where he was already in 2011, will sing overtures, arias, duets and trios by Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and Massenet.

He will do it accompanied by the soprano Adriana Kucerová and the mezzo-soprano Stepánka Pucálková, under the chords of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, on this occasion conducted by the American Eugene Kohn.

The Cesky Krumlov contest, held outdoors, is one of the most prestigious in the Central European country, along with the Prague Spring and the Dvorak Prague. In previous editions it has had the presence of artists such as Jonas Kaufmann, Renée Fleming, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Elina Garanca, José Cura and Javier Perianes.

Domingo will bid farewell to the Vienna Opera this fall in a zarzuela gala, scheduled for November, which the Austrian organizers have called “a Spanish night.”

In that Staatsoper program it is recalled that this Spanish genre of musical theater has never been heard on that stage, so the Opera assures that now a circle will be “closed” that began when Domingo debuted there in 1967 with “Don Carlo “from Verdi.