Plácido Domingo receives the applause of the public on his return to the stage – El Sol de México

MADRID. The Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo received the applause and ovation of the Madrid public in the concert he offered yesterday at the National Auditorium, which marks his reappearance after two years of absence from the Spanish stages.

It was a charity gala entitled #VocesResponden, promoted by the tenor and organized by the Excelentia Foundation in favor of the Red Cross and the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic.

For more than eight minutes, the 1,620 attendees applauded the tenor’s presentation.

In addition to anonymous citizens, personalities from the world of culture and politics have also wanted to cover it, such as the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz-Ayuso; the director general of the Teatro Real, Ignacio García Belenguer, or the businessman and founder of El País, Juan Luis Cebrián.

Domingo, who also has a performance scheduled at the Starlite festival in Marbella (Malaga) on August 18, performed for the last time in Madrid in a free concert that he offered in June 2019 in the Almudena Cathedral as a commemoration of the Jubilee Year. Mariano.

The origin of her retirement from the stage in 2019 and since before the pandemic, not only in her own city, but in the world, was due to alleged abuse of fellow professionals and the sending of a subsequent statement from her that was understood as a assumption of the facts.

Then came the cancellations of his important performances scheduled for 2020, such as the one that should have taken place at the Teatro de la Zarzuela.

Only one day later, the tenor himself decided to withdraw from the performances of La Traviata that he had scheduled at the Teatro Real in Madrid and those responsible immediately confirmed this cancellation.

The spectacular Symphonic Hall of the National Auditorium has been the space that has welcomed the return to his city under the curious notes of the aria Nemico della patria (Enemigo de la patria, in Spanish) from the opera Andrea Chénier, by Umberto Giordano, culminating with another closed