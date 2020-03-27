Placido Domingo hospitalized in Acapulco for complications of Covid-19 | Instagram

Although it is not a fully confirmed fact, the news that the tenor Placido Domingo Whoever tested positive for the coronavirus could be in poor health.

As reported, the interpreter would be hospitalized in a clinic in Acapulco, apparently his health has suffered some complications derivatives of the coronavirus.

So far, no more details are known about it, however, after the diagnosis of the singer it was reported that he was being quarantined in Mexico.

According to what portals such as Los Angeles Time recently reported, he entered Mexican territory last March 13 in his private jet from New York.

However, they also report that “the artist’s transfer was not known as it was information that the authorities they had not wanted to reveal. ”

Apparently, in the list that the Ministry of Health revealed about infected people it was known that a man of 79 years entered Mexico on March 13.

From what this person report would be Placido Domingo who allegedly is admitted to a private hospital in Acapulco.

It was the same artist Placido Domingo, who on Sunday March 22 reported being a carrier of the virus.

The 79-year-old interpreter revealed the results of tests he underwent to find out if he was infected with coronavirus, through his Facebook account the singer shared with his followers that he had tested positive.

He also pointed out, for this reason they will remain in isolation Total until following the indications of the doctors.

I feel it is my moral obligation to announce that I have tested positive for COVID19, also known as the Corona Virus. My family and I are and will remain individually isolated for as long as medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health, but I presented symptoms of cough and fever, therefore I decided to have the test and the result was positive, “confessed Plácido.

