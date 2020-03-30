LOS ANGELES, Mar 30 (.) – Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo downplayed media reports on Monday that he was hospitalized with coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling well.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the singer and opera director said there was “a lot of confusing and incorrect information about my current state of health that has been circulating on social media and in the press. I am at home and I feel good “

Domingo, 79, announced a week ago that he tested positive for the virus and had self-isolated. Media reports in the United States indicated over the weekend that he had been hospitalized in Mexico due to complications.

On Monday, Domingo did not disclose his current location, but said that “from the first symptom I was, as always, under medical supervision, considering my age and comorbidity.”

“Now I continue my therapy and rest,” he added.

Domingo is one of the best-known stars in classical music, but his reputation has been tarnished in recent months by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving singers, performers, and behind-the-scenes staff.

The singer issued a public apology to the women in February, but his appearances at various orchestras and opera houses around the world were canceled over the allegations.

