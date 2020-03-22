Plácido Domingo confirms that he tested positive for Covid-19

The Spanish tenor urged that people be extremely careful, wash their hands frequently and stay at least two meters away from others.

“I think it is my moral duty to announce that I have tested positive for covid-19, the coronavirus. My family and I are confined until medically necessary. Currently, we are all in good health, but I have experienced symptoms of fever and cough that led me to undergo testing, and the results have been positive ”, wrote the singer Plácido Domingo on his Facebook account.

The Spanish tenor who in recent months has faced sexual harassment charges, also urged through the social network that people be extremely careful And follow all the basic guidelines like washing your hands frequently, staying at least two meters away from others. This, in order to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.

“Stay almost if you can!” He said.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current world crisis, so we hope to be able to return to our normal daily life very soon. Follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations to stay safe and protect not only yourself, but our entire community, ”he added.

According to El País, this Sunday, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez decided to “extend the state of alarm for another 15 days”, until April 11, a measure that Congress has to approve.

To this day, in Spain there are 1,753 dead and 28,572 infected, according to the crossed data of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities.