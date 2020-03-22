Plácido Domingo confirmed that he has a coronavirus

Plácido Domingo reported this Sunday on his social networks that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Together with my family I am in isolation for as long as it takes ”, he wrote in a post on his Facebook profile.

The tenor, 79, said that he began to feel ill, as he presented fever and cough, two of the characteristic symptoms of this disease; therefore, he went to the doctor to undergo the test. “Currently we are all in good health, but I experienced fever and cough, so I decided to have the tests and the result was positive “.

“I beg you all to be extremely careful, to follow basic rules like washing your hands frequently, staying at least two meters away from others, doing everything you can to stop the spread of the virus and above all, staying at home if possible ”, suggested the tenor.

Also, he wanted to send a message of encouragement to all those who are concerned about the pandemic.

Together we can fight this virus and stop the current world crisis, so that we can return to our normal daily lives as soon as possible. Follow the guidelines and regulations of your local government to stay safe and protect not only themselves but our entire community, “he said.

Plácido Domingo is away from the scenes due to complaints of sexual harassment. One of the victims, who left her anonymity behind and gave her testimony, was Patricia Wulf, an opera singer.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Sunday that the state of alarm for the coronavirus epidemic will continue in the country for another 15 days, until April 11, towards the end of Easter.

The measure was known shortly before the daily balance, which yielded a daily increase of 394 deaths (a jump of almost 30%) and 3,646 infections. With these figures, the total balance of fatal victims reached 1,720 and the cases exceed 28,500.

In addition, a total of 2,575 people have been cured so far and there are 1,785 patients in the Intensive Care Units, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

The Spanish Government decreed the state of alarm on March 14, but since then the cases of contagion and the deceased have grown exponentially to reach the 25,000 affected and more than 1,300 deceased, according to the latest official data. Spain is currently the third country in the world with the most reported cases of coronavirus.