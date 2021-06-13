Placido debut of Brazil in his Copa América

Jun 14, 2021 at 1:02 AM CEST

Brazil started its Copa América beating Venezuela (3-0), in a match that began to be decided 24 hours before when an outbreak of 12 cases of Covid-19 was detected in the call of the Vinotinto. And to the already existing gulf between the number 1 candidate for the title and the Cinderella of Group A, an insurmountable handicap was added.

BRA

COME

Brazil

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro (Alex Sandro, 45 ‘); Casemiro, Fred (Fabinho, 84 ‘), Lucas Paquetá (Everton Ribeiro, 45’) Gabriel Jesus (Vinicius Jr. 84 ‘), Richarlison (Gabigol, 64’) and Neymar Jr.

Venezuela

Graterol; González (Hernández, 91 ‘), Cumana, Luis Martínez, Luis Mago; Manzano (Celis, 76 ‘), Moreno, José Martínez, La Mantía, Casseres (Castillo, 83’); Aristeguieta (Córdova, 76 ‘).

Referee

Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay). TA Renan Lodi (38 ‘); Gabigol (65 ‘) / Manzano (68’), Mago (79 ‘)

Goals

1-0, Marquinhos (23 ‘); 2-0, Neymar Jr. (63 ‘); 3-0 Gabigol (88 ‘)

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors due to the health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium (Brasilia).

Brazil came out to decide on the fast track, with a clearly offensive proposal with Lucas Paquetá, Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, but the initial momentum of the Brazilians was neutralized by the Venezuelan double wall. The luso Jose Peseiro he parapet a defense of five, and a medullary one, with four troops, dedicated to the containment very close to his own area.

Those of Tite had to work the meeting, and they overturned on the left flank, with Renan Lodi hitting the bottom line recurrently, associating well with a Neymar wanting to play and with Richarlison as a battering ram.

La Vinotinto ended up succumbing. His Numantine resistance lasted 23 minutes, but a marking error at the exit of a corner allowed Marquinhos control and execute masterfully, after prior assistance from Richarlison. The goal, with three Brazilian touches, exposed the weaknesses of the Venezuelans.

From then on, the meeting was a Verdemarelo monologue, with a Neymar as master of ceremonies. The 10 played absolutely loosely, receiving abundantly between the lines, playing deep and exhibiting in individual actions in which they liked each other.

The inequality was distressing. Brazil, at the pace of training, showed all of Tite’s tactical palette against a rival who could only offer defensive work. The merit of the Vinotinto, however, was to close the first stage, staying within the party. And the 1-0 forced Canarinha not to lose an iota of concentration.

NEYMAR EQUALS RONALDO

Tite moved the bench with a double change at halftime. The entrance of Everton Ribeiro Y Alex Sandro it was a message to his team to maintain the same level of commitment.

La Canarinha, however, took a break and Venezuela finally enjoyed long possessions, but without disturbing Alisson. The visitors’ hopes ended in a child penalty of Cumana, that unnecessarily rolled over Danilo So what Neymar, with paradinha included, executed with plasticity. 2-0 and game settled at 63 minutes.

Neymar Jr.’s goal was statistically historic as it allowed him to reach Ronaldo’s records. Now both occupy second place on the Canarinha scoring podium with 67 goals. First there is, Or Rei Pelé with 77 goals, according to FIFA, or 95, by CBF accounts.

The party lost steam. Tite awarded Gabigol with half an hour and Vinicius Jr. with only five minutes. The madridista did not have time to do anything but the Flamengo striker scored the goal of the night. Neymar centered and, with the goalkeeper out of place, Gabigol he finished off an empty goal … with his chest. A good epilogue for an easy victory, very easy for Brazil.