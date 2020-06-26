Olympique Lyon v Juventus – UEFA Champions League | Soccrates Images / .
Barcelona and Juventus, Arthur Melo and Pjanic. As announced by both media, it seems that everyone has finally agreed. The barter that began to sound before the confinement will be, in a very short time, a reality. The Brazilian will go to Turin and the Bosnian will arrive in Barcelona.
Many value this barter as positive, others as negative and others do not dare to get wet. The third group may be the best, since Pjanic will contribute many things to Barcelona, but the Catalans will lose in organization. A simple summary and for the whole family: Arthur Melo was the new Xavi, Pjanic is much more Iniesta.
Pjanic is a player somewhat similar to Barcelona’s first Rakitic. The 30-year-old footballer will bring a lot of technical quality to the midfield. Also, his football is distinguished by its elegance. An interior that you like, for which you deserve to pay a ticket. The Bosnian moves with class between the rival lines and has the ability to find the hole to put the perfect pass. The culés will sigh when they connect with Messi and see how the ball moves almost with classical music, in tune.
The footballer is not only elegant and technical, he is also effective face to door. The passage of the years has made him delay his position, but it has not prevented him from advancing between the rival defenses to find the shot on goal. In Barcelona he will not be able to offer his good shot with a set piece because he has Messi in front, but he will delight his team with shots from outside the area. Pjanic manages a good arsenal of shots: from hard shots to placed and with effect. The curve of its threads is magical.
The age and the delay of his position have turned Pjanic into a more hard-working footballer. He assumes his work in midfield and has the vision of football that characterizes the players of Eastern Europe. He runs away. Try to cover all the possible areas of the field to help the defenders, but not miss the arrival in the area. His movements on the pitch are very similar to those of Rakitic or Luka Modric.
In short, Pjanic will bring a warrior soul in the center of the field, but with the quality of a god or goddess of Olympus. He will like the Camp Nou, but he presents the problem of Arthur’s farewell. He is not an organizer and will not be able to carry the center of the field from one side to the other.