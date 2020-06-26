Olympique Lyon v Juventus – UEFA Champions League | Soccrates Images / .

Many value this barter as positive, others as negative and others do not dare to get wet. The third group may be the best, since Pjanic will contribute many things to Barcelona, ​​but the Catalans will lose in organization. A simple summary and for the whole family: Arthur Melo was the new Xavi, Pjanic is much more Iniesta.



AC ChievoVerona v Juventus FC – Serie A | Dino Panato / .