PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant have a spicy discussion

The star of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, had some words with PJ Tucker during his confrontation with the Milwaukee bucks Tuesday on the day of the NBA.

The Bucks and the Nets could meet in a playoff series, which would be one to remember as Milwaukee’s core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are matched against the Big 3 of Brooklyn by Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Although the Nets are obviously more talented and stronger, their chemistry remains in question considering the fact that their Big 3 have barely played together.

In contrast, the Bucks have been healthy for most of the season. NBA. Not to mention, they’ve been playing for some time in addition to their few newcomers. Returning to the war of words of Kevin Durant Y PJ Tucker, the Bucks forward still had the last laugh after Milwaukee beat the Nets, 124-118.

Tucker played 20 minutes and finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists. Meanwhile, Giannis led the way for the Bucks with 36 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

As for KD, he had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a losing effort. Kyrie Irving set Brooklyn’s all-time high at 38, but it obviously wasn’t enough after Antetokounmpo raged from deep inside and the Bucks kept feeding him.