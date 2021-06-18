PJ Tucker and Joe Harris, two opposite ways of facing the decisive stretch of the NBA 2021 playoffs

Joe harris has been erected throughout the season in a key piece for the success of Brooklyn nets, with bright percentages darkening alarmingly in the series of NBA 2021 playoffs against Milwaukee Bucks. In the last four games, the shooting guard has a blushing 5/24 in triples, a far cry from what he usually averages and which makes him the deadliest shooter in the league. By cons, PJ Tucker He is justifying his signing by bringing defensive intelligence, experience and those intangibles that allowed him to register a +/- positive of 30 in the sixth game of the series, and that can make him a key player in the seventh game.

Joe Harris is 5-24 (20.8%) from three in the last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/UpBjCE6O0J – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 18, 2021