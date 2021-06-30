PJ Tucker: “All players get injured, even Giannis. There are no excuses, you have to keep going”

Injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, which ended with a victory for the Atlanta Hawks over the Milwaukee Bucks and 2-2 on aggregate of the series, has greatly affected the morale of the squad of the Wisconsin franchise, which has seen the situation become very uphill.

However, PJ Tucker, one of the captains of this team despite his recent incorporation, has ensured that the Playoffs continue, and that Milwaukee continues to have a chance of winning the ring: “There are no excuses. All players fight against injuries, even Giannis. We have to keep going. We have to keep fighting because we are capable. “