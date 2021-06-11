PJ Tocker and Kevin Durant almost beat their fists in the middle of the game

In the game between Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant Y PJ Tucker they almost went to fists in the middle of the game in the NBA, after an intense play.

After a call from one of the referees present in match number 3 of the series of the playoffs PJ Tocker Y Kevin Durant they almost committed a madness in full swing.

Here the video:

THINGS ARE HOT BETWEEN DURANT AND TUCKER 👀 PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant said four things to each other after a break in the game 😬 This is playoff basketball gentlemen 🍿 # BrooklynTogether # FearTheDeer # NBAPlayoffspic.twitter.com/bgaBPplnxw – SwishNBA (@SwishNBA_) June 11, 2021

PJ Tocker Y Kevin Durant They are players who are characterized by giving everything on the court and adding to this the adrenaline of the game is what leads these players to this type of gesture on the court in the NBA.

Game number 3 has become one of the closest games in the series of Playoffs in general, since Bucks they are avoiding being swept away by Brooklyn nets on the NBA.