15 minutes. In the midst of the biggest crisis in almost a century in the US and with more than 30 million new unemployed, there are sectors that, paradoxically, are experiencing a boom like pizzerias, e-commerce companies, social networks and supermarkets, which are hiring personnel from massively.

Rows of people waiting to access food banks and charts detailing the economic tragedy unleashed by the coronavirus are common.

But the data also reveals who the surprising beneficiaries are: the actions of Amazon, the electronic giant, hover around its historical maximums; Facebook doubled its profits in the first quarter of the year; and sales of Domino’s pizza chain soared 7% between late March and late April.

“We know that many people were economically affected because jobs in areas like hospitality and travel are lost as part of this crisis; we welcome anyone who doesn’t have a job to join us, “said Anne Laughlin, a spokeswoman for Amazon, a company that has hired 175,000 employees in recent weeks.

Frozen economy

The virus is a socioeconomic experiment that a few months ago was part of science fiction: What happens when the activity freezes for weeks?

Since mid-March, and like most of the planet, the United States, the world’s leading economy, has stopped dead. Displacement slowed, stores closed, and citizens barricaded themselves at home with the goal of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the most serious consequences is throw millions of Americans into unemployment before the fall in demand.

“Based on recent unemployment reports, it seems clear that job losses in the past four weeks will be the largest in US history,” said Dante DeAntonio, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, in a note to clients.

The hiring pattern varies

For the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) professor Till Von Wachter, an unemployment expert, “it is not unusual” for some sectors to increase their hiring, even in economic recessions.

“It is a defining characteristic of modern economies and labor markets that job creation and job destruction continue at the same time. Now, the pandemic affected consumer demand, and this had an impact on the hiring pattern that we see, “Von Wachter analyzed.

Pizzas for seclusion

In this way, an economic boom is being revealed in certain sectors of the economy, such as supermarkets and pizzerias.

Ecommerce giant Amazon this week announced the hiring of 175,000 employees amid activity boom. For its part, the pizza chain Papa John’s announced plans to increase its workforce by 20,000.

Papa John’s chief of staff and diversity Marvin Boakye explained that the company is the “immediate and fast” solution for those people who lost their jobs.

“We are in a unique position, being a restaurant specializing in delivery and transportation, to help our communities overcome this crisis,” he said.

Overwhelmed supermarkets

Another company that is hiring at a good pace during the current pandemic is the Walmart supermarket chain, the largest employer in the US.

Its vice president and director of human resources, Donna Morris, celebrated that since March 19 the company will hire about 200,000 people for your establishments and distribution centers.

“We are honored to be able to give so many Americans the opportunity to work as their efforts help Walmart better serve customers during this time of greatest demand,” Morris explains. However, it did not specify the type of contract for these new workers.

Pharmacy, critical service

Talking about pharmacy in the US is almost synonymous with CVS Health. With almost 10,000 points of sale throughout the country, the company has noticed in recent weeks an increased demand for its health care products and services as its clients seeking “critical” resources to deal with the pandemic.

For this reason, CVS accelerated its hiring strategy during the Great Seclusion and employed 50,000 new employees, especially within the African American and Latino communities.