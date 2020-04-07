         Pixelmator Photo 1.2 brings support for trackpad and keyboard, Split View and more functions

If there is an app that is doing things pretty well, that is Pixelmator. The team behind the macOS and iPadOS versions have long been leading the way in photo editing and now give it an extra twist. Pixelmator Photo for iPad has been updated to version 1.2 to add two fundamental functions: keyboard and mouse support as well as Split View.

An update that puts the app at the forefront

One of the key aspects of the iPadOS experience is the adoption of new features by developers. On this occasion, the team of Pixelmator has decided to add some that have not been adopted for some time and others that have just been announced. We are talking about the news that iPadOS 13.4 brings.

Among those novelties, the one that stands out the most for iPad is the inclusion of external mouse support. In this way, we can use a new tool to edit our photos. There are two other functions that have been on the iPad for a long time, but until now Pixelmator Photo had not adopted them. Is about Split View and Slide Over, thanks to which we can work on it while we have another open app.

Other interesting improvements is the ability to do transfer color from one photo to another using machine learning. The possibility of applying adjustments to photos from other recently edited ones is also added. And as an addition, we can move the edits from one photo to another by copying them quickly.

Pixelmator Photo is one of the best photo editing apps available for iPad and iPhone. An app that will make you forget about a Mac or a PC. You can download it right now for 5.49 euros in the App Store.

