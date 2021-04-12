Pixel Watch Aims for October Launch and Extreme Thinness According to Latest Leaks

In January 2019, Google bought Fossil’s Wear OS division for $ 40 million. Months later, the purchase of Fitbit, much more important, for 2.1 billion dollars closed. What movements have you made in this segment? None really important.

That could change with ya long awaited Pixel Watch, the smart watch that according to the latest leaks will arrive in October. It will do so with a circular design in which it seems there will be a surprise: its thinness.

Google, what are you waiting for?

These purchases have so far had no impact on the Google product catalog, whose ecosystem in the field of wearables remains very discreet despite those acquisitions.

The thing is surprising in the case of Fossil, but even more so with Fitbit, a company that is certainly a perfect candidate for Google get started in the personal health arena, an approach that Apple has been working for years with its Apple Watch.

In the case of Google, hope is in the Pixel Watch, a smart watch that Jon Prosser has now shown some rendered images that would correspond to the final design of this product which is codenamed ‘Rohan’.

In these images one thing seems clear: the circular design without visible frames – in fact the screen would be curved according to those renderings. stands out especially for the thinness of the watch, which perhaps would compromise the autonomy of the battery, one of the traditional drawbacks of these devices.

The watch will have a circular crown on the right side as the only physical button, and according to this leak will allow to be personalized with 20 different straps. It is expected to be logically based on Wear OS, the platform for this type of device that Google maintains and continues to timidly update with small but curious incremental improvements.

There are still many unknowns regarding a product that may point to that singular rumor of the Pixel 6: these future mobiles are expected to arrive with a SoC manufactured by Google, so Why not follow that philosophy on your watch as well and launch it with your own SoC? If so and have an efficient SoC, thinness could be balanced by that factor.

It will be interesting to see if Google tells us about Wear OS in the imminent Google I / O that takes place from next May 18. The possibilities of this platform are remarkable, and maybe the Pixel Watch is a good opportunity to show that Google can clearly compete in an extremely popular segment.

Via | MacRumors