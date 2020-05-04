I didn’t know Pixel Ripped 1995 (Arvore Immersive Experiences, LLC, 2020), nor to its predecessor, Pixel Ripped 1989 (Arvore Immersive Experiences, LLC, 2018), but it is one of those games that you come across in the bazaar when you are looking for a match between combat in the wonderful There will be Fight and it catches your attention.

Go back to the 90s

Do you remember what you were doing in the 90s? One of my most vivid memories is when, on a full summer vacation, my colleague Álex had a Super Nintendo. It really was not his, but his sister, but I did not drop my rings when coupling with him to throw games to those wonderful Street Fighter 2 or R-Type. What a piece of characters, graphics, sounds. A world apart with my 8-bit references.

Previously I had been able to see in the master system of my colleague Alex Kidd, but he had not clicked on me. My NES was pulling me a lot more, and only Megadrive made me doubt if my future was Nintendero or Seguero. In the end I ended up doing both of them, but that’s another story.

The Brain of the Beast

Another of the memories I have of Super nintendo, before I get her, are the games to Super mario kart at my colleague José Manuel’s house. My goodness, what vices we stick to. Previously we were hitting Amstrad CPC hard, but when it jumped to 16 bits of Nintendo that was already pure graphic porn. And sonorous, because the fx of crossing the bridge of Super mario kart it will stay with me for life. That last.

Then Christmas would come when my parents would give me the Super nintendo, with that incredible pack of Street Fighter 2 and Super mario world at 32,990 pesetas, perhaps the best pack ever. What times when you could spend months with two games with a smile on your lips. Now it seems that if you don’t change games every week you are not a gamer.

A return in VR to that golden age

Anyway, I’m lost. Pixel Ripped 1995, with a good load of humor and nostalgia, takes us back to the times of Super nintendo, Megadrive, stretching them to the beginning of PSX. Putting ourselves in the shoes of a video game character, Dot, and of a child whose mother tries to take away the habit of playing so much on the console, Pixel Ripped 1995 It is a nostalgic tour full of winks.

How to prevent your parents from discovering you playing at night, the “soft” tone of Super nintendo compared to the more “adult” of Megadrive, in Pixel Ripped 1995 we will find ourselves playing games within the game, controlling consoles that pay tribute to some of the greatest machines in history while controlling mini-games that, over many distances, pay homage to some of the most legendary titles of the time: Metroid, Star Fox , Castlevania, Crash Bandicoot …

That gasoline called nostalgia

Pixel Ripped 1995 It is hard if you did not live the time (I imagine). You play it with a lot of desire to discover what winks it hides, although it really does not end up shining more than in its desire to pay tribute to a magical time in which the generational jumps were revolutionary at a technical level and, by extension, playable.

So, Pixel Ripped 1995 I think it is not for everyone. But if you have more than thirty-many and have been playing video games all your life, you have to play it. Yes or yes, although the mini games are a mere procedure and the total experience does not last more than a couple of hours. Although what fucks me the most is that those planes in which we appear in the first person in a kind of 16-bit RPG do not translate into playable levels … [70]