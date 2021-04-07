Pixel Buds A, Google’s cheap headphones, are leaked by mistake

04/07/2021 at 10:11 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Among all the products that Google offers, we also have the Pixel Buds, wireless headphones that had their second generation during the past year. However, in addition to the already known models, the firm could also introduce a more economical range of headphones. And it is that just as it happened with the Pixel 3A and 4A, from Google they would also soon present their Pixel Buds A. However, an oversight in one of your marketing campaigns could have unveiled the design of the same.

Google I / O is approaching, an event where the company introduces its novelties both at the hardware and software level. This year the presentation of the next Pixel 5A, although there would also be room for the Pixel Buds A. These low-cost headphones would have been filtered through a Google image collected by the 9To5Google medium. In it we can see an unknown color pattern in the current range of Pixel Buds, which would give us to understand that it is a new range of headphones. Below these lines you can see the mentioned image.

Google mistakenly filters its Pixel Buds A

| 9To5Google

As you can see, although the exterior of the case is white, the interior and the headphones themselves are made of a greenish tone, fitting with the aesthetics of the back of the Pixel 5, which we can also see in the image. There are no more details about these headphones yet, so we will have to wait for the firm to pronounce on it. The Google I / O is usually held during the month of May. The previous one was canceled due to the pandemic, so it is likely that this time we will have a digital event of it.