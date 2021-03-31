Pixel Buds A, an inexpensive version of Google’s wireless headphones

Just nine months after the arrival in Spain of the latest version of the Pixel Buds 2020, it seems that Google is already preparing the arrival of a new version of its wireless headphones, the Pixel Buds A, which according to what they have shared from 9to5Google, could arrive as a slightly reduced version at a cheaper price.

As expected, the Pixel Buds A will be visually identical to current Pixel Budsexcept for some changes to the color palette. With two color variants in white and dark green, both the headphones and the case will keep the same design as the original headphones, but they will remove the black plastic areas found inside the case and at the ear tips. Instead, the black elements will be the same color as the earbuds and outer shell for an all-white or dark green color scheme.

While the use of the “a” designation, like that of the Pixel 4a, portends some cut in its specifications, At the moment it has not been announced what changes we can expect at a technical level, this report states that the Pixel Buds A will continue maintaining its True Wireless quality, as well as touch controls for the Google Assistant and playback control.

The report notes that some documents hinting at a true wireless headphone product from Google recently appeared in the FCC. Assuming the listing belongs to the Pixel Buds A model featured in the leak, we may see Google officially launch the product. sometime this summer.

However, there is no clear price for the model at this time. Although based on the price of the second generation of the basic Pixel Buds, currently available for a price of 199 euros, it would not be surprising that the new Pixel Buds A came to be around under 150 euros.