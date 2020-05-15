         Pixel 4a will be cheaper than Pixel 3a with twice the internal memory, according to a leak

Google is already finalizing the details for the presentation of its next generation of medium ranges, although the last thing we knew about them was that their presentation could be delayed. The Pixel 4a, which should have landed sometime in May, would have been delayed to June to coincide with the Android 11 beta launch online event, so the time is still a bit late.

However, in the last few hours we have had a new leak to add to all the previous ones that have drawn the phone almost perfectly. Now we think we know the sale price in the United States, and this price places the new generation of Google devices below the launch price of the previous, the one formed by the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

128GB for 349 dollars / euros

The leak, direct from 9to5Google sources, tells that the Google Pixel 4a in its smallest version, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, would go on sale in the United States at a price of $ 349 before taxes. To put us in context, the Pixel 3a arrived with 64GB of internal memory and at $ 399 (before tax) just a year ago, which would confirm the change in Google’s pricing policy for, at least, this generation of devices.

This Pixel 4a is also, at least on paper, the great rival of an iPhone SE 2020 that has landed in the United States at a price of $ 399 for 64GB of internal memory, so the fight would be served between both models. According to previous leaks, there should be at least one Pixel 4a model, since in previous years we have always had two storages for Google phones, so if this were 64GB we would be one rung still below, maybe $ 299.

$ 349 for a 128GB model when last year’s 64GB model hit $ 399.

Of course, we talk about prices in the United States and we do not know how the currency exchange would be made for its landing in Europe. In the previous generation, that of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the change was 1: 1, that is, the same price as the United States but in euros. If the trend continues, the Pixel 4a could cost 299 and 349 euros in our country, a frankly good price for two devices with the Snapdragon 765 and possibly one of the best cameras on the market. We will see.

In the rest of the leaked specifications so far we find a 5.81-inch LCD screen with perforation in the upper left corner, a single 12.2 megapixel rear camera with optical stabilization and Dual Pixel sensor, an 8 megapixel front camera and 3,080 mAh internal battery. We will see how many of these leaked specifications end up being true in the presentation that, remember, should be in early June, along with Android 11 Beta.

