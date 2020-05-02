Last year Google made a move that nobody expected: to release a lower version than what was the flagship of last year. We talk about Pixel 3a, a terminal that combined the best capabilities of its large mobile but in a smaller format. Everything indicates that the big G will repeat its strategy this year with a Pixel 4a from which its first characteristics have been filtered.

An improved Pixel 4

Google has accustomed us to giving surprises with its new terminals. The North American firm does not pretend to be in the high range offering the same as the rest, rather it tries to give its same benefits with a powerful AI in its software and an efficiency unmatched in both battery use. This also takes you to the DNA of your new Pixel mid-range devices according to what we have seen in the following video published on YouTube.

The user TecnoLike Plus has told some of the novelties of the Google Pixel 4a, the new Google device that does not have a release date set. As he comments, the terminal will finally be a full screen with a punch in the upper left where the front camera is housed. On the back you can see the same camera module as its older brothers, but with the difference that the 4a will have only one lens.

Among its internal characteristics stands out the use of a processor Snapdragon 730 with 6GB of RAM and accompanied by nothing less than 64 GB of internal space they will not be expandable. It will also have dual SIM support and a battery that reaches 3,080 mAh of power. As it is a revision of the model presented a few months ago, it will not have news that make it very different from the Pixel 4, which was already using a significantly more powerful processor than this version.

No filing date for Pixel 4a

If we go back to last year, the Google Pixel 3a appeared during the Google I / O of 2019But this year things have changed. A few days ago we reported that those in Mountain View had made the decision to cancel Google I / O 2020 because of the coronavirus. The firm has not yet manifested itself giving details of the future presentation of the terminal, so it will be necessary to wait for an official announcement soon.