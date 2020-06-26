© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Google’s next phone, the Pixel 4a, could be just around the corner.

The cell phone has recently been certified under the code name G025J by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as verified by XDA Developers. FCC certifications are typically one of the last bureaucratic red tape done before launching a device to market, so the news suggests the new mid-range Pixel may be very close to being officially unveiled.

The launch of the cell phone, which was previously delayed from May to June, is expected on July 13. Rumors suggest that Google considers it more favorable to launch the cell phone in the second half of the year due to the current coronavirus crisis. The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range cell phone that will arrive with a front camera integrated into the screen, a single camera in the back, a headphone port and without the Active Edge function that allows you to activate Google Assistant by pressing it.

The Pixel 4a will not have an XL version like the Pixel 4.

The cell phone would have a possible price of US $ 399 with which it could compete with cell phones such as the iPhone SE 2020 and according to reports, there will not be a normal model and an XL as there has always been in the Pixel, but only a normal model and in a single color.

Google has not yet commented on the Pixel 4a.

The Google Pixel Buds are up against the Apple AirPods Pro, and the first difference is the price, as those in the Android ecosystem cost $ 180, while the others skyrocket up to $ 249.Read here the Google Pixel Buds 2 review. Read here the comparison of Pixel Buds 2 vs. the AirPods Pro.

This year’s Google headphones are downright small. When you put them on they feel light and their design didn’t make me feel like I was going to lose them.

The white panel of the Google Pixel Buds 2 is tactile and is used to control music and answer calls.

Although the AirPods Pro box looks smaller, they are practically the same size, albeit with a different design.

Both have wireless charging. Pixel Buds 2 connect via USB Type-C port and AirPods Pro via lightning.

Both have a battery indicator light, although that of the Pixel Buds 2 lights up in different colors to know the state of charge.

If you use the Android ecosystem, the Pixel Buds 2 should be your choice over the AirPods Pro, since you can better configure its options, although not having noise cancellation, you may want to decide on other options, such as the Galaxy Buds Plus or the Sony WH-1000XM3.

