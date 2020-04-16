Pixar’s Soul postponed release from June to November | Instagram

Fans of the animated tapes will need to arm themselves with a little more patience in the face of the recent announcement that the tape “Soul”From Pixar will not show up on schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They also announced that the premiere of the animated film “Soul“was postponed until November

It was through The Walt Disney Co. who announced last Monday that “Soul”It will not hit theaters on June 19 but on November 20.

It should be remembered that in the face of strong restrictions that stemmed from the pandemic of Covid-19Most of the projects in different areas of society have stopped.

So the big studios also had to cancel all their premieres until mid-July, by the time a handful of movies remain on the calendar.

Other of the productions of which its release was also interrupted include Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and “Mulan” (“Mulan”, July 24), whose original March release had already been postponed.

Most of the summer premieres of Hollywood it has been canceled by the pandemic.

Currently the cinema in the United States and much of the world, as well as other companies, they have permanently stopped all their activities but they still do not know when they could reopen theaters and how to reorganize their largest productions.

Pixar’s latest release, “Onward”(“ United ”), he spent two weeks in theaters before the virus forced him to move it to digital platforms. “Soul”, Whose voice cast includes Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is about a high school teacher whose soul is separated from his body in an accident.

In the same way, the company of Disney He also moved the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” from November to March 12 of next year.

It should be remembered that the pandemic of Coronavirus It has claimed multiple lives in various parts of the world as some reports have noted that it is an even more potent virus than H1N1.

