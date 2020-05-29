In Steven Clay Hunter’s 23 years as an animator at Pixar, he has drawn seven-tentacled octopuses, a daring Canadian, and a noisy toy penguin. But there were scenes that he never thought to animate until he started working on his short film “Out”.

Hunter wrote and directed the nine-minute Pixar film that recently debuted on Disney Plus. The film is about a man named Greg who temporarily changes his body with his dog, Jim, while packing up to move out. As Greg frantically tries to hide the evidence from his boyfriend, Manuel finds the courage to reveal his sexual orientation to his parents.

Greg, who is slightly inspired by Hunter, is Pixar’s first LGBTQ protagonist. And while “Out” includes more Pixar-like footage (a pair of rainbow animals, a Wheezy cameo from “Toy Story”), it also has never-before-seen footage in the studio’s 25 years, or throughout Disney history. Like when Greg and Manuel hug.

“The first time I drew Greg and Manuel hugging each other in the room, I was crying out loud,” Hunter said. “All this emotion arose because I realized that I had worked in animation for decades and had never drawn that in my career, it came to me.”

“Out” is a small movie on a streaming service, not one of Pixar’s box office mega hits. But it has already had a big impact and has been celebrated as a milestone for inclusion in family entertainment. The GLAAD organization, for the rights of the LGBTQ community, called it “a great step forward for The Walt Disney Company”.

“‘Out’ represents the best of Disney and Pixar’s legacy as a site for encouraging stories about finding each other’s inner strength in the face of life’s challenges,” said Jeremy Blacklow, director of entertainment media for GLAAD.

From his home in Oakland, California, Hunter, 51, has humbly taken responses to his directorial debut. He managed to meet with his producer, Max Sachar, to celebrate with a glass of rosé wine at a healthy distance last weekend, but has had some resistance to talking about such a personal film.

“I felt this was something I had to do,” Hunter said in one of the first interviews he has given. “I didn’t come out (closet) until I was 27 and now 51, and I feel like I’m still dealing with it. You can’t hide who you are half your life and suddenly leave all that behind. You have to process it somehow, I was lucky to process it by making this movie. ”

Partly jokingly and partly seriously, “Out” is labeled “based on a true story.” The first shot is of a dog and a magical cat jumping over a rainbow. Hunter has a dog named Jim but naturally he has not experienced a body change with his furry friend. The main story itself is autobiographical.

“Manuel and Greg’s relationship is something I went through,” he said. “He hadn’t gone out before my family and was in a relationship, but they didn’t know about him. This affected our relationship and we ended up cutting for it. And this breakup led me to reveal my true self to my family over the phone in a Pixar conference room. ”

Hunter first came up with the idea for a movie about this type of disclosure five years ago. But it was Pixar’s SparkShorts program, which seeks to discover new voices and experiment with different techniques, that gave Hunter a chance. After working on Spark’s short film “Purl”, he came up with the idea for “Out”. After receiving approval, the short film ended in December.

“It was nice that he told his story about coming out (from the closet) and did it while also revealing himself as a filmmaker,” Sachar said. “It was really wonderful for everyone to be a part of and witness to it.”

More and more LGBTQ characters have appeared in Disney movies, but have played in supporting roles. Gaston’s henchman, LeFou (Josh Gad), suggested being gay in the 2017 actor-directed version of “Beauty and the Beast”. And the movie “Onward” by This year’s Pixar featured what many considered to be Disney’s first openly gay animated character: a policewoman voiced by Lena Waithe who talks about her girlfriend. Some Middle Eastern countries banned the film.

“Out” is much more direct. Includes a tender kiss between Manuel and Greg. To cheer him up, Hunter reached out to Wendell Lee, the other gay entertainer who had continued to work at Pixar since Hunter’s early days at the company.

“I went up to him and said, ‘You have to cheer this up,’ and he said, ‘Of course I do!'” Hunter said. “I told him: I want a kiss, I don’t want a piquito.”

Hunter recently saw “Out” with his family, who lives in Canada, on Zoom. It was a moment of connection that he hopes will happen to others during the quarantine. For young, old, gay and straight, “Out” is about being proud of who you are, whoever you are.

Reflecting on the meaning of the film, Hunter spoke about the death of the playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer this week. “Out” also premiered on the day of Harvey Milk, another leading gay activist.

“We are an extension of that. We are moving towards visibility. It does not mean that we are taking over things. We are just trying to tell our stories just like everyone else, ”Hunter said. “And we are not going anywhere, we are here to stay.”