Pixar would finally return to theaters in March 2022 with ‘Turning Red’, his next film

‘Luca’, the new Pixar movie, has just been released, but don’t go looking for it at your nearest cinema because you won’t find it. Enrico Casarosa’s film has suffered the same fate as ‘Soul’ and has been released exclusively on Disney +, yes, at no additional cost. With her, there are two films from the prestigious animation studio that we are left without seeing on the big screen because of the pandemic. The last Pixar movie we saw in theaters was ‘Onward’, which was released just a few days before the lockdown began.

Fortunately, this losing streak seems to be about to end. As Insider reports, Pixar are confident that the studio’s next film will hit theaters. “The studio expects us to get back to normal with ‘Turning Red'” says a source from Pixar. That would mean that, if there are no changes on the way (Disney has not confirmed this information), on March 11, 2022 we have an appointment with those of the gooseneck on the big screen.

That day has set its premiere ‘Turning Red’, which is the first film by Domee Shi, director of the Oscar-winning short ‘Bao’, also on Pixar. The film, which had already presented a first image, is starring a 13 year old girl who turns into a red panda every time she gets too excited, without her being able to avoid it. A starting point that already sounds hilarious enough and that, in addition, will lead the study to talk about preadolescence as only they know. In addition, it is the first Pixar film directed by a solo woman. ‘Brave (Indomitable)’ already had Brenda Chapman as a director but they put Mark Andrews at the forefront, in a move that Chapman considered “devastating” because the idea for the film had been his.

Since the decision was made to release ‘Soul’ only in streaming, several rumors have arisen stating that this change felt very bad among the studio employees, including Pete Docter himself, Pixar’s chief creative officer and director of ‘Soul’. The official version is always that it is a shame but that the first thing is the safety of the public. But ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, still released in a pandemic and with many cinemas closed in the United States, did hit theaters at the same time as Disney + (paying more). Why does Disney Animation hit theaters and Pixar doesn’t? Why not give the public a choice? Luckily it seems that those questions will be expired soon with the next Pixar release.

And then … to infinity, and beyond!

Next year we will have a double date with Pixar because in June they will premiere ‘Lightyear’, the film that will show us the story of Buzz Lightyear, the character that gave rise to the famous toy from ‘Toy Story’. Angus MacLane, co-director of ‘Finding Dory’, will direct it and Chris Evans will lend his voice to the space cadet.