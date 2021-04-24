Pixar will have its first transgender character

In an increasingly diverse world, there are still many and annoyingly loud those who refuse or rage when seeing representations or advances of these historically abused minorities. But if there is a group that is the result of continuous hatred and misunderstanding, even in countries that we could usually consider advanced as Spain, it is the trans group.

The main problem of this group arises in their childhood and, above all, adolescence. They have, in all cases, a very difficult and diverse path that, even with all the support of parents, family and friends (strange thing) is tremendously complicated. It has been a criminalized and isolated group, one that still today has to fight for the most basic rights of any other citizen and that society still finds it difficult to admit to normal and ordinary jobs. In the cinema it is still news that a trans character is played by a trans actor, but it is even more strange that the plot of this character does not revolve around his transsexuality.

That is why today the entire internet (rather the part of it that is worthwhile) celebrates the latest news from Pixar, a company that despite being owned by Disney has always tried to go several steps ahead of the mouse company. In your next project there will be a transsexual character, and it will be nothing less than a teenager. Thus, key child characters in the global youth imaginary such as Andy from ‘Toy Story’, Riley from ‘Del Revés’ or Miguel from ‘Coco’, Jess, a 14-year-old transsexual girl, will join.

The news jumped with the confirmation that the appeared casting of the company in search of a voice actress for the character was true. Looking for voice actresses between the ages of 12 and 17 with a cheerful character, capable of acting in front of a microphone and who fit the character, the company of the gooseneck makes a call in search of the perfect voice for a character that will surely give you talk, for the better and sadly for the worse in some circles, about your next project.

The message does not clarify, yes, if a young transsexual will be sought for that character. In fact, we can assume that cis and transgender actresses will be considered.

