This quarantine cook something fun and tasty in the company of Disney characters Pixar and the tutorials that the famous animation studio has created for children and adults to learn how to prepare some dishes inspired by his hit movies.

Pixar collected some of its iconic characters and brought them into the kitchen to create the series Cooking with Pixar, so that all fans of their stories learn to prepare delicious dishes step by step with a touch of magic.

In Cooking with Pixar it is possible to learn how to make pizzas in the style of Pizza Planeta from Forky from Toy Story.

Or a sweet birthday cake with the characters of “United”.

And why not, a delicious Chinese bao bread in the company of the cute character from the short film “Beam”.

The tutorials to prepare these recipes are available on YouTube. And although the contents are in English, the video platform allows you to place the subtitles in the preferred language.

The series of videos that make up Cooking with Pixar is part of the content for social networks of Pixar, who seek to make everyone have a pleasant time with the family.

Disney Pixar gets into the kitchen

This is not the first time that studies Disney Pixar gets into the kitchen, for some time ago the children’s film production company has generated content for Internet users to create delicious dishes inspired by his movies.

In the official account of Disney family it is possible to find the tender Remy from Ratatouille preparing poached eggss or the intrepid Nemo making tofu tacos.

In addition to Fondue with Buzz Light Year and Goody, balsamic chicken in the style of “Cars”, an exquisite box for school breakfast of the little ones and of banana dessert with chocolate and marshmallows type Tarzan.

Have fun quarantined with Pixar

These contents can help to spend time with the family and give a different touch to the mealtime during quarantine by COVID-19 pandemic that lashes the world.

We recommend you

Complaint in One!

Do you know or have photos and videos of any act of possible negligence, corruption and abuse of authority? Send it to Uno TV WhatsApp: 5562115131. Share it! We follow up on it.

What do you think?

.