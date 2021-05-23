Pixar shows a featurette of its next film

Pixar releases a new video for its next movie. The one that will go directly to the platform, and not to rooms. We mean ‘Luca’.

In it, we hear stories from the original voice cast and the film’s director, Enrico Casarosa, about personal childhood friendships, as we preview the next story coming from the flexo company.

Director Enrico Casarosa and voice actors in the United States, including those who are Jacob tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma berman, Maya rudolph Y Jim gaffigan They share thoughts about the film and stories about their own childhood friends, and how this story is the perfect example of how friendships help us grow, to become what we are as adults. As Casarosa says, “Those friendships are what help us find ourselves.”

‘Luca’, which airs exclusively on Disney + on June 18, highlights the friendship between two sea monsters, one a little shy and fearful of stepping out of his comfort zone, and the other who throws himself headlong into life. But this is not how they are presented to us, but as two kids in a coastal town in Italy.

Enrico Casarosa (‘The Moon’) is directing Pixar’s 24th film. Andrea Warren is the producer and Dan romer has been in charge of creating the soundtrack. On June 18 it will arrive on the platform.

