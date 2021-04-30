Pixar reveals surprising new trailer for Luca

Pixar is preparing us for the premiere of Luca. Recently, he released an impressive new trailer

After the enormous success that Pixar had with Soul, a film that just won the Oscar for Best Picture a few days ago, the animation studio is already preparing for a new release. His next title that we will have the opportunity to see will be Luca, a tender and sweet adventure about friendship with a supernatural twist that will take us to the fictional town of Portorosso.

Enrico Casarosa, director of the short film La Luna de Pixar, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2011, is in charge of this story led by Luca and Alberto, two children who have just met and who will have an incredible summer in the Italian Riviera. But there will be a problem: they are both sea monsters and if they come into contact with the water their true appearance shows.

On the small screen

Unfortunately, Disney decided that Luca, as happened with Soul, should not be released on the big screens of theaters and only limited to be reproduced through Disney +. Of course, a very important detail is that when it arrives on the platform on June 18, it will do so at no additional cost beyond the subscription.

To create Luca, Enrico Casarosa was inspired by his own childhood in Genoa: “I met my best friend when I was 11 years old. I was a little shy, and he was a rascal! His family was not very present so he could do whatever he wanted. It was the perfect friendship to get me out of my comfort zone and help me grow. There is a feeling of melancholy and nostalgia when you think of those important summers when we began to discover our own paths in life, ”he explained to D23.

Luca, the new from Pixar, premieres on Disney + on June 18 and you can see it on the platform at no additional cost with your subscription, if you still do not have it you can subscribe at this link and enjoy all the Disney, Pixar, Star movies Wars and Marvel among others.