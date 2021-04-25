Pixar presents ’22 vs. Earth ‘, the short prequel to’ Soul ‘

The ending explained of ‘Soul’22 has its own solo adventure: the story will arrive at Disney + on April 30

While the film directed by Pete Docter Y Kemp Powers patiently waiting if he wins the Academy Award next Sunday, Disney and Pixar have unveiled a new animated short that serves as a prequel story to the late 2020 hit drama ‘Soul’. Titled ’22 vs. Earth ‘(22 against Earth), the story explores the adventures of the main character before the events of the film with Tina fey giving voice again.

“While making ‘Soul,’ we talked about why a new soul doesn’t want to live on Earth, but ultimately didn’t belong in that movie,” said Kevin Nolting, a 20-plus year Pixar veteran and short film director, it’s a statement. “’22 vs. Earth ‘was an opportunity to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was such a cynical character. As a fairly cynical person, I felt like a perfect material.”

Long before the events of ‘Soul’, 22 enlisted five other new souls in a miniature rebellion, though things don’t exactly go according to plan. Indeed, 22’s subversive plot could inadvertently lead to revelations about the meaning of life.

“I think the new souls make the short so funny, contrasting its sheer innocence and delight with 22’s cynical expectations,” Nolting said in a statement. “The other new souls are what they once were 22 before she took another path: purely innocent blank slates to be guided by the counselors on their mostly uneventful journey to the portal of earth. 22 sees an opening in that and tries to guide them herself towards their way of thinking. “

’22 vs. Earth ‘to premiere on Disney + April 30.

