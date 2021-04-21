Pixar is looking for a trans girl to star in its next film – Tomatazos

Hollywood audiences are increasingly demanding greater representation and diversity in their productions, however, it is a gradual process that cannot happen overnight. Fortunately, over time we have seen more and more series and movies that focus on minority stories that for decades were ignored by major studios. Pixar is working on an intense fight to put characters they’ve never talked about before in their movies. Through social networks it is confirmed that the company is looking for a trans dubbing actress to take the starring role in a new production.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

United – 84%, a Pixar film released in March 2020, featured an LGBT character who caused applause among consumers, but also severe criticism from conservative parents and members of religious groups. Despite the above, the film received rave reviews from the press and earned a special place among Disney creations. Now the studio is looking for a new star for their next project, and it looks like they will have a transgender girl in the lead role.

According to the Trans March Twitter profile, Pixar is looking for a voice actress for an animated project with the following characteristics: enthusiastic, fun and energetic; feel comfortable performing in front of a microphone; that I can really play a trans teenage girl. The post maintains that the character’s name is Jess, a cheerful, compassionate 14-year-old transgender girl always wanting to support others. Who will be the one who will be selected to take on such a responsibility? He will undoubtedly become a powerful icon of the LGBT community.

We invite you to read: Pedro Pascal would be looking for more LGBT representation in The Mandalorian

The profile ensures that the call is absolutely real and that Pixar is already looking for its star actress for what promises to be one of the most important projects in its history. Here the publication:

We have confirmed that this is legit, so share it!

We have confirmed this is legit, so share away! pic.twitter.com/oKLFzyjXIL – Trans March (@transmarch) April 20, 2021

[tweet]Sorry folks, we should have been more specific about how we know this is real. We spoke to the casting director and they sent us this flyer. They are also communicating with other organizations, but we feel that we are the first to post about it.[/tweet]

Sorry folks, we should have been more specific with how we know this is real. We talked to the casting director and they sent us this flyer. They’re reaching out to other orgs as well, but we got the sense we’re the first to post about it. – Trans March (@transmarch) April 20, 2021

Fortunately, the entertainment industry has taken it upon itself to give transgender people the place they deserve in recent times. It is increasingly common to observe these people having a decent space in movies and television, far from the cruel stereotypes in which they were pigeonholed in past decades. Famous and new examples are Sophia Burset from Orange Is the New Black – 87%, Sense8’s Nomi Marks – 88%, Supergirl’s Nia Nal – 100%, Sheldon Beiste from Glee, Theo Putman from Sabrina’s Hidden World – 83% and many more.

The representation of transgender people in film and television is increasing, yet there are still major obstacles to overcome. Transphobia is an evil that is still present among consumers, but the community will never give up. Undoubtedly, the Pixar project starring a trans adolescent will seek to be a necessary approach to reality, granting the space that trans identities deserve in the entertainment industry. At the moment no further details on the development have been released but we expect better news soon, the new face of the next Pixar production, a movie, a short film?

You may also be interested in: Kristen Stewart could play Snow White again, but now for Disney