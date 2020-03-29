Pixar gives free courses in coronavirus animation | INSTAGRAM

Walt Disney Studios’ computer animation film studio has its specialists provide free online courses to anyone interested in learning digital art.

The prestigious Disney studio, responsible for such famous movies as Finding Nemo, Bugs and the Toy Story saga, among others, it is clear that they are specialists in making animations, so when the world stops and everyone is at home Thanks to the quarantine for the virus, he decided to offer courses online.

This news was released through his official Twitter account. The aforementioned courses will be developed, of course, going into all the necessary facets that are used to create a story worthy of cinema. Which are: storytelling, which is the art of telling a story.

The creation and use of a magical atmosphere through the story; This ability to tell stories, as well as the art that is associated with it, is one of the oldest that exists: emotionally connecting through a story, letting it reach and touch your heart and head, body and spirit: the rational and the instinctive.

The next facet is about lighting, which is a key when it comes to animation so it is important to know how to understand the behavior of light to achieve the maximum possible realism in your scenes.

Animation as such will also be discussed as well, it is what is done through a computer, and it is nothing more than the technique used to generate moving images, animation being a process by which movement is granted to objects inanimate.

And finally of the modeling that is this stage of production from which a three-dimensional representation of the objects is obtained. Depending on the shape you want to model and the finish you want to obtain, it will be better to use one or the other technique. Once you have the story script, the scenes are planned and traced and the sketches are made with which you start in the modeling process.

But all this will be taught by Pixar specialists, so if you are interested in learning about this art and perhaps embarking on the world of professional animation, we recommend you not miss the course, who knows if they end up hiring you later.

Recall that Pixar pioneers Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull recently won the award for their contributions to 3-D computer graphics used in movies and video games.

Together, the two worked on techniques that made the graphics on tapes like “Toy Story” look more realistic, though Hanrahan left Pixar years before the studio released that movie. Catmull was president of Pixar and worked there for more than three decades.

