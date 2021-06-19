Pixar gets “wet”, in his style, with his new film

Pixar’s new plot hits Disney + this Friday

‘Luca’ hits the Disney Plus platform this weekend. The new Pixar story takes us to the Italian coast. It is not very specified in what year it passes, but what season of the year: summer, the time when we take the most advantage to discover the world … and discover ourselves.

In that wonderful Italian Riviera, Luca, the protagonist, begins to live several adventures: trips on a scooter, having ice creams, taking walks aimlessly, all with the help of a friend Alberto. So far nothing that does not sound strange in a summer yearned for by any kid. The point is that the two children keep a great secret: they are sea creatures that live underwater, monsters in the eyes of the townspeople of the town.

The boy is a stereotype of a hero in search of new adventures that we have seen from different perspectives within the Mickey Mouse company: The Little Mermaid or Moana. they also longed to go further in search of the unknown. And the values ​​of friendship are reminiscent of those seen in ‘Toy Story’, or even in ‘Monsters SA’ because of how important those around us are to be who we are. However, ‘Luca’, directed by Enrico Casarosa, collects all these messages and adds more. And now Pixar, pun intended, is immersed in a fierce criticism of closed minds.

On the surface, and as the smallest and smallest of the house will be able to assimilate it, this new tale of the company is a story about two children enjoying a summer in a small Italian village. However, if you delve into the depths of what Casarosa has wanted to tell, there is much more daring than in many other plots from the studio. But of course, you have to start from the fact that Pixar is one of Disney’s brands, and there are issues that are still elusive to capture clearly on the screen. Despite this, ‘Luca’ knows how to avoid these obstacles and goes much further than other stories of the company, leaving a very tender and close story between two friends -or a first love? – in a plot about the fear of the unknown.

With this synopsis explained at the beginning of this article, ‘Luca’ remains as we have commented as a beautiful and very colorful story that comes from the studio, about two friends who together with Giulia want to win that great race. However, the juicy thing about the film is the subplots:

On the one hand, for example, there are Daniela and Lorenzo, Luca’s parents who do not want their son to go to know that horrible world above: the non-permissive parents who yearn to keep their little ones in the comfort zone was seen in ‘Finding Nemo’ and is still here looking like a good read for parents who watch the tape.

Then there is the plot of the relationship between the two children. Subtly or not, it seems that the creators leave the public to assimilate such friendship as they want to see it. Whatever the perception of what is between Luca and Alberto, the message that flows from both is the need we have of others to be ourselves. How the way of being with others marks us and shapes our own personality.

And without a doubt, what Pixar has also wanted to tell us in his new film is a story of two different beings who have to pose as something that they are not to be socially accepted. A message that can be applied very extensively: it could be argued that it refers to all social minorities, but the most reliable conclusion, and most accepted by critics (remember that this film was called the ‘Call me by your name’ from Pixar), is the reference to LGTBI people.

This new Pixar film is an adventure in which the two protagonists are looking for how to be true to themselves in a world that seems to reject their personality. And that personality may be hidden for a while, but sooner or later it will be necessary to come out of that hiding place to live fully, even if the world is not as prepared as it seems.

Here are reminiscences of those friendships seen between Woody and Buzz, or Mike and Sully. Here many and many may see more background. Other people maybe not so much. At the end of the day, they are just two children whose ages are not usually so conditioned with the idea of ​​romanticism. Many others will surely say that the plot has not gone far enough as it should go. However, the story about learning not to hide from others is clear and direct to the public. And that goes a long way.

In any case, Casarosa and his team have been navigating the depths of creativity to bring to the surface a colorful story that talks about friendship, acceptance, and most importantly: diversity.

