Pixar employees would be “demoralized” by the premiere of ‘Luca’ and ‘Soul’ in streaming

First it was Soul co-directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, released directly on the Disney + platform on Christmas Day, and will now be Luca de Enrico Casarosa, to which the studios have set a date for its premiere, also in streaming, June 18. Either by not accumulating premieres, postponed due to the pandemic, to enhance its brand new digital service or to mitigate part of the losses that these terrible times of the Covid are being generated, the truth is that the House of the Mouse relies more and more on Disney +.

Pete Docter himself recognized in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter it was hard for him that Soul did not make it to the big screen. And regarding Luca, even if it is only an “unofficial” comment, a tweet from Matthew Beloni, the editorial director precisely also of The Hollywood Reporter, the discomfort echoes who can reign within Pixar.

In addition to the inconvenience of not reaching theaters there is another aspect which is discouraging for your workers. And it is that while other premieres on the streaming platform such as Mulan or Raya and the last dragon have taken place through Premium Access (paying 21.99 euros, in the case of Spain), both Soul before and it seems that Luca in the immediate future will be available directly within the catalog, say, standard instead of being released on paid VOD.

Just talked to a Pixar friend who says Luca and Soul moves to Disney + have been demoralizing for employees: “Forget theaters, we’re not even good enough for an upcharge?” – Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) March 29, 2021

“I just spoke to a friend at Pixar who told me that moving ‘Luca’ and ‘Soul’ to Disney + has been demoralizing for employees: ‘Forgotten theaters, we are not good enough for a flight attendant’, includes Matthew Beloni’s comment on the lack of recognition that may be given to his work and effort.

As for Luca, the protagonist travels the Italian coast with his friend Alberto living a multitude of experiences on the shores of the Mediterranean. But in addition to the fun, witty and elements of discovery that his adventures could have, there is something else that makes his story extraordinary, out of the ordinary, and it is that both are actually two marine beings that when they step on the ground they take human form.

It is also a very personal project for its director, as Enrico Casarosa (nominated for an Oscar for his short Moon ten years ago) has turned into the script many of the experiences that he himself had during his childhood. In any case, it is undoubtedly an ideal proposal for that date in mid-June, at the gates of the summer season.