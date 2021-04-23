Pivi shines in the USA

The Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero remained undefeated by overcoming the fierce Colombian Deiner ‘Montruo’ Berrio in a fierce duel, signing a successful debut in the United States, in a clash presented by Ring City USA in association with Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle.

The spectacular billboard rocked the Hayes Gymnasium of the US Military Academy in West Point, New York; military training center of excellence that has boxing as one of the pillars of its education, as it is a sport that has much in common with military training, such as discipline, courage and honor.

The pride of Villa del Carbón, State of Mexico; He started with his offense from the beginning of the fight, however Berrio was only waiting for the right moment to launch his own bombs that caused a cut in the Mexican’s face that was well controlled by his corner in the second round.

Romero Marín, Second Sergeant of the Mexican Army; he dominated the repetitive style of the stout South American who opted to counterattack with shipments of power and to dirty the fight with constant shoves, leaving the door open for the ‘Pivi’ to punish the body.

Juan Pablo, who practices Charrería, the National Sport; he had to use his defensive skills thoroughly to counteract the furious flies of the Colombian, who, far from giving up because of the superiority of the Mexican, took the heaviest out of his arsenal for the final rounds, knowing that he was down in the scores .

After the ten episodes, judges Mark Consentino, Allen Nace and Steve Weisfeld ruled identical totals of 98-92, all in favor of the still undefeated Juan Pablo Romero who improves his record to 14 wins with 9 knockouts.