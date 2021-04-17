‘Pivi’ Romero is not afraid of the undefeated ‘Thunder’ Navarro

Aware of his technical and athletic ability, Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero is motivated and psyched to return home with a very important victory for the United States, where he will make his debut on April 22.

Despite the fact that his rival in turn, the Californian Jonathan ‘Thunder’ Navarro is undefeated; Far from intimidating the former Mexican national team, he is motivated to face and overcome a rival of such abilities, as he assures that this is what he had sought throughout his career to prove his worth.

The exclusive fighter from Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He is ready for his international debut and assured: “It is the fight I had asked for and it has come at the best moment; I am not worried that my rival is undefeated because all of us who step into a ring are prepared and we are dangerous; especially when there will be so much at stake, and I trust my work to go home with my hand up ”, he declared.

The pride of Villa del Carbón in the State of Mexico, continues to work at full steam in the practice room preparing the strategy to follow under the orders of his father and coach, Professor Pablo Romero, who has outlined a combat plan to counter the skills of the American who reaches this combat undefeated in 17 battles.

The second sergeant of the Mexican Army will travel to New York for the weekend for the momentous commitment, which promises to rock the Hayes Gimnasium of the US Military Academy of the ‘Urbe de Hierro’ accompanied by his work team.