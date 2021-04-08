‘Pivi’ Romero debuts in the United States with high voltage duel

The Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero will make his first professional fight in the United States’ quadrilaterals on April 22, in an undefeated duel agreed in the superlight division against the Californian Jonathan ‘Thunder’ Navarro in the City of New York.

The stellar combat of the ballot presented by Ring City USA and Promociones del Pueblo, promises to shake the Hayes Gimnasium of the US Military Academy with a duel of two young people who have been showing themselves as future champions, but first they will have to overcome a complicated test of which only one of them will come out ahead.

Pride of Villa del Carbón in the State of Mexico, Romero Marín represented our country in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, he adds up and is ready to give his chest; The ‘Pivi’ has 13 professional fights without losing defeat, with 9 victories via pure chloroform and a positive streak of 7 knockouts in a row in his last 8 fights.

On the other hand, the boxer born in Los Angeles, has 17 wins, 9 of them before the limit, manages the right guard to perfection and adds victories in previous international duels; 6 against Mexicans and a Nicaraguan.

In the semi-star combat of the ballot, the Mexican Erika Cruz Hernández, will seek the WBA world featherweight title against the Canadian monarch Jelena Mrdjenovich, a triple world champion who adds a long list of titles and rivals of the highest level.