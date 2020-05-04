2001. O Castro. Vigo. Carlos Domínguez, better known as ‘Pity’, creates a local skate championship. 2019. Nautical Zone. That championship, O Marisquiño, is a multidisciplinary festival of action sports and urban culture that brings together more than 160,000 people over three days in August. The next edition will be special: 20 candles will have to be blown.

Pity, tell us what O Marisquiño was when he was born, what he is now and what you want him to be in the future.

When O Marisquiño was born it was a local skate championship, a date for the meeting of the skate scene in Vigo and Galicia. Little by little, thanks to the enthusiasm, work and unconditional support of many people, it has been growing and incorporating new sports modalities, as well as cultural programming until today.

Today it still maintains that initial spirit of summer meeting where we who work in the event, athletes from different countries, sponsors, judges of different competitions, artists, friends who live in other cities, etc. meet.

In the future, personally, I would like that meeting point essence not be lost. This is the authenticity that differentiates us and our DNA. Obviously, it is also very important to continue our international projection. At this time we are part of the calendar of 3 world events. ‘Only’ it is necessary to improve year after year to achieve this global positioning.

Why do you think the most important action sports and urban culture festival in southern Europe is in Vigo and not in other cities like Barcelona or Madrid?

First I would like to say that O Marisquiño is not better than other festivals. There are well-known festivals, held with a high level of professionalism, that help us learn and improve to be a different festival, demonstrating the authenticity and credibility that characterize us.

It has been really difficult to enter world championships explaining where Vigo is geographically located, competing with world-renowned cities that were also interested in having a date on the world calendar. The enthusiasm and faith in what we do, together with the help of athletes, has given us the opportunity to make a place for ourselves in that select agenda of world championships. In this aspect I would like to quote Danny León (a great friend and ally), who has been the one who has managed to get us into the first of these 3 great events: the World Cup Skateboarding.

Another great difficulty has always been obtaining sponsorships with large multinationals that exclusively focus their investments on the so-called “key city”, the large cities that appear in their marketing strategy, making investments in cities that are not part of that list impossible.

Currently, the streaming broadcasts of the world championships and the digital tracking figures that we can document help us a little to get big companies that bet on O Marisquiño. However, it is true that being in a big city like Madrid or Barcelona would greatly facilitate the attendance of athletes, as well as a greater investment of sponsors.

160,000 people, first class riders who mark the event in red, almost 20 million euros back to the city … what is the recipe for this success?

Success can be very subjective, in today’s world success is usually associated with many digits in the bank account, but that is not our case. Our strategy is long term and we all know that great benefits and long term are antagonistic terms. Therefore, our mission is to work at the service of the athlete, the public and our sponsors. If we make them happy, everything will be fine and we will have achieved our particular success.

Throughout 20 years you will have had all kinds of moments. Let’s see if you can tell me ‘the best’ …

It is difficult to choose the best moment, but I remember a recent one. In December 2017, when the FMB World Tour informed us that they accept that O Marisquiño is one of the select Gold events, it was a great satisfaction for everyone. Starting with the lowest level of scoring and reaching the highest level of the world circuit in the Mountain Bike Dirt Jump modality … is quite an achievement.

Radical change of registry: which has been ‘the worst’?

The worst moment, without a doubt, has been the unfortunate and unjust accident totally unrelated to our responsibility that we have suffered in the last concert of the 2018 edition when the ground collapsed and hundreds of people fell into the sea.

With the help of our workers, the private security company, police, firefighters, and volunteers, we were helping to get people out of the water. It was a horrible moment and I take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us: from the artist himself, Reels B (who had exemplary behavior), to each one who helped putting his own life at risk.

Hard, without a doubt. And the ‘prettiest’?

Well it’s related. The most beautiful moment has been in this last edition seeing from the starting tower the final of the Best Trick of MTB with several of the boys who were injured the previous year. At times my tears fell when I was watching the competition with Carla, a girl that I myself rescued from the water in the accident.

Beautiful. I finish with the memories: one of fun?

The funniest moment occurred in 2011. It was Sunday night and the Bad Religion concert closed that edition. The winners of each sport modality were going to greet the public and among all (myself included) we were going to present the concert. At the time of going on stage several athletes had not arrived, the stage manager told us that there was no time and we had to present. We waited one more minute and since we didn’t see them … we went on stage. When I was thanking the public, Andreu Lacondeguy came and came jumping with a group of athletes. It was totally improvised but it was not rehearsed.

With your background in the action sports sector, how do you see their future with the increasing attention they are receiving from major brands and even the Olympic Games?

Let’s say that action sports are at their best historical moment. The Olympic recognition of skate and BMX has been a great advance. Until a few years ago, a skateboarder did not consider himself an athlete and nowadays, the sacrifice required to practice this sport has been valued, which is not less than that of a footballer or any other professional of a traditional sport.

Nowadays, in the vast majority of homes where there are children, just as there is a soccer ball or a tennis racket, there is also a skate or a BMX bicycle for the youngest of the house and a mountain bike for not so young.

The advertising sector always anticipates consumer wishes by surprising and associating the consumption of a product with values ​​that create personal satisfaction. For years, it has been very common to see advertising campaigns for car brands, consumer products and large multinationals that use action sports as a connection thread with the young, active and dynamic consumer. On the other hand, the great leading companies in the sports sector, such as Nike and Adidas, have made a strong commitment to skateboarding, creating first-level professional teams that value these sports.

All in all, I consider that there is a great future for these sports because we are only in the initial stage of their recognition. Growth is more than assured by the demand of the new generations, who will build the future of these sports by crossing the border from the alternative to the conventional.