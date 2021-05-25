Pitolo out, Gregory Rodrigues faces Dusko Todorovic at UFC Vegas 28

One change will have the UFC Vegas 28 undercard. Maki Pitolo he was removed for undisclosed reasons. After the loss, Gregory Rodrigues will face Dusko Todorovic.

The match was confirmed by Sergio Pinero of FighterPath this Monday morning.

Todorovic, will try to overcome the first defeat of his career. After winning contract in Contender Series and knock out Dequan Townsend on his official debut in the Octagon. The Serb was knocked out by Punahele Soriano on UFC on ABC 1, ending his 10-fight undefeated. Now, you will have to show why you deserve to continue UFC.

Gregory returns to the Octagon, but now under direct contract. The Brazilian was knocked out by Jordan williams on Contender Series. He is currently on a two-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Josh fremd in the main fight of LFA 108, combat that crowned him middleweight champion of the recognized regional organization of the USA.

UFC Vegas 28 It will be held on June 5 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.