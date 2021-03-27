Pito put the magic on and Movistar Inter is already waiting for a rival in the final

03/27/2021 at 2:53 PM CET

Movistar Inter will be on Sunday in the grand final of the Spanish Cup thanks to his victory this Saturday by 0-2 at Jimbee Cartagena in an even semifinal that had Pito as a differential factor.

CAR

INT

JIMBEE CARTAGENA, 0

Chemi (p.), Bebe, Lucâo, Franklin, Waltinho -initial five-, Marinovic, Avellino, Mellado, Andresito, Solano, Jesús Izquierdo and Juanpi.

MOVISTAR INTER, 2

(0 + 2): Jesús Herrero (p.), Boyis, Cecilio (1), Èric Martel, Dani Saldise (1) -starting five-, Raya, Pito, Fer Drasler and Borja.

REFEREES

Felipe Madorrán (Basque), Urdanoz Apezteguia (Navarrese). They showed a yellow card to Marinovic (4:32), Chemi (26:46) and Bebe (34:51), from Jimbee Cartagena; and Èric Martel (8:13) and Boyis (36:57), from Movistar Inter.

GOALS

0-1, Dani Saldise (28:05); 0-2, Cecilio (39:56).

INCIDENTS

First semifinal of the men’s futsal Spanish Cup played before about 1,000 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

The Brazilian was a constant danger and assisted Dani Saldise in as much that it unbalanced the fight. Already in the final stretch, Cecilio, ‘the smartest in the class’ sealed the interista ticket to an empty door. His rival will come out of the other ‘semi’ that will be settled by the champion Barça and the emerging Levante at 9:00 p.m.

Madrid arrived after beating Palma Futsal on penalties (3-3), while the Cartagena won with a comeback including Viña Albali Valdepeñas by 2-1.

The first part was a paragon of mobility, arrivals in both goals (more chances of the current league champions) and notable interventions by Jesús Herrero and Chemi under the sticks.

After two arrivals of Èric Martel and Lucao, the great protagonist was Whistle. The possible player of the Barça the next season he drove Duda’s team crazy and even scored in the 7th minute … but the referees were right to annul the goal due to a previous involuntary hand.

Inter did a lot of damage in the cuts and in the walls, like the one Borja sent out after combining with Pito. Solano was also able to score in the other goal, who hesitated when Raya fell after a struggle and lost precious time.

With four fouls at 11:47 left, Tino Pérez’s team had to lower their intensity in the pressure somewhat, although this did not prevent Pito from forcing Chemi to show himself on 13 ‘ nor that an excellent Fer Drasler shot the post on 14 ‘ no time to put the foot together after a clearance from the ‘melonero’ goal

Solano complains to Raya on the ground

| RFEF

Both teams took a slight respite until in the last minute of the first act Waltinho’s ‘magic’ forced Jesús Herrero to appear so that the league champion does not go below to the locker room.

The Jimbee Cartagena returned very intense with a great action by Bebe with a pass to a Waltinho who could not with the goal of the Interista, who was immediately cut by Franklin so that he could not shoot later. Of course, the response was stellar, with a great volley from Martel to which Chemi responded … How is it possible that ‘Nakata’ is not at Barça?

However, a ‘footstep’ after Pito’s control left a ball in great position so that Dani Saldise demonstrated why he is the ‘Pichichi’ of the League to score 0-1 in 28‘of powerful flat chut. And then Borja shot the post in another quick attack.

Chemi anticipates interista Borja with his foot

| RFEF

Inter grew with the goal and dared to give a twist with risks in the pressure. In 32 ‘the genius Pito appeared again to force Chemi to make a great stretch. Such was the situation that the legendary ex-technician ‘charchutero’ Duda stopped the game eight minutes from the end and already prepared the attack of five.

Jimbee Cartagena did not find spaces in almost two minutes of possession with Juanpi as goalkeeper-player and it was again Chemi who had to work hard to deflect a incursion through the center with final shot by Borja.

Jesús Herrero avoided Andresito’s draw in 37 ‘, Juanpi did not arrive head first at the far post in a Marinovic missile in 38’ and Andresito kicked out in 39 ‘and a double rebound did not slip into the miracle goal . AND there he sentenced Cecilio (Barça’s ‘executioner’ with Levante in the quarterfinals of the last league) to empty goal with the 0-2 to 4.5 seconds of the end. Raya also scored, but out of time.